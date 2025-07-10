Field Marshal Asim Munir says invoking third parties in bilateral confrontation an attempt at bloc politics

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, responding to the Indian Army’s unfounded claims to mask its recent defeat, said that invoking third parties in what was a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics.

The field marshal passed these remarks while chairing the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider to accrue benefits in a region that is visibly growing disillusioned with Indian hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva driven extremism,” Syed Asim Munir added.

The field marshal expressed full confidence in the operational readiness of Pakistan Army against complete threat spectrum.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also shared details of Pakistan’s proactive and successful diplomatic manoeuvre, including recent visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, KSA and UAE, where the COAS accompanied the prime minister.

The Forum was briefed on Pakistan’s Army’s ongoing drive with quick adaptation towards evolving threat spectrum and changing character of war. The COAS also appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force for further strengthening tri-services synergy.

The Pakistan Army also reiterated its vow to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian backed and sponsored proxies.

The forum maintained that following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan.

“The forum conducted a holistic review of the prevailing internal and external security dynamics, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in Middle East and Iran and growing propensity for ‘use of force’ as a preferred policy tool, which warrants persistent development of self-reliant capabilities as well as national unity and resolve,” the ISPR said.

The participants were also briefed on the historic and unique visit of the COAS to US, where meetings with top-tier leadership, afforded an opportunity to share, first hand, Pakistan’s objective perspective on bilateral, regional and extra-regional developments.