Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held an important meeting with Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Tehran.

The Iranian government shared photographs of the high-level engagement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the significance of the meeting.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were also present during the talks.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, who arrived in #Iran yesterday, met and held talks with President @drpezeshkian. pic.twitter.com/CkIrmdqNFK — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) April 16, 2026

Earlier, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Iran’s central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, where he was received by Lieutenant General Abdollahi. The two sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest.

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Prior to this, CDF Asim Munir also met Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament and head of the negotiating team, as part of his official engagements in Iran.

Ghalibaf emphasized that the Islamic Republic seeks genuine, comprehensive peace for Iran and the entire region.

“I hope those who started the war and are now desperately seeking to stop it will truly end their past distrust-building behaviors through their actions and deeds,” he added.

While underlining Iran’s determination to achieve complete peace and security, Ghalibaf noted that “the other side always prevents the results of these efforts with its breach of commitment.”