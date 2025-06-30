Iran military chief thanks Pakistan in call with Field Marshal Asim Munir

Iranian military chief on Sunday telephoned Field Marshal General Asim Munir to thank Pakistan for its support during recent escalation with Israel and US.

According to Iranian media, in a phone conversation on Sunday with Field Marshal General Asim Munir, Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, General Mousavi acknowledged Islamabad’s solidarity and discussed ongoing defense cooperation following the ceasefire declared on June 24.

Describing the war as “unprovoked aggression,” the Iranian commander stated that the United States was deeply involved, not only in supporting Israel politically but also by actively participating in military operations, including strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz on June 22.

He noted that several Western countries also extended various forms of support to the Israeli campaign.

“Despite early losses, including the martyrdom of several senior commanders, Iran’s military response disrupted the enemy’s plans, forcing them to seek a ceasefire,” General Mousavi said.

The conflict erupted on June 13, just days before scheduled nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., escalating rapidly into a wider regional confrontation.

On June 26, Chairing the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on the regional developments and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, terming it a crucial step in avoiding further escalation and loss.

He thanked God for the peaceful resolution and acknowledged the important role played by various countries, including Saudi Arabia, in ensuring the ceasefire.

PM Shehbaz said Iran openly thanked the people of Pakistan, its political parties, military, and political leadership for their role in the ensuring ceasefire between the two countries.