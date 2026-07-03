Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as part of Pakistan’s official delegation.

Upon his arrival, Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, alongside senior Iranian military and civilian officials.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present to welcome Field Marshal Asim Munir on his arrival in the Iranian capital.

The visit forms part of Pakistan’s representation at the funeral proceedings, where senior Pakistani leaders are expected to convey condolences and express solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from Islamabad on a one-day official visit to Iran to attend the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The funeral rites of the Iranian leader are being held in Tehran, with leaders and dignitaries from various countries in attendance.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Information Minister Atta Tarar, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are also part of the delegation.

Read more: Iran prepares to bury Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with week of mass mourning

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will convey condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership.

He will reaffirm Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Iran during this period of grief and mourning.

Following his engagements in Tehran, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Istanbul for a separate bilateral visit to Türkiye.

Iran is preparing days of mass funeral rites for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s supreme leader was killed by U.S. and Israeli strikes in their first attack of the war and the funeral events will begin over the weekend in Tehran, with mass processions planned next week in Qom and Mashhad and ceremonies in Iraq.

“The large public turnout at the funeral procession of the martyred leader and the other martyrs will, in effect, be another referendum for the Islamic Republic,” Qom Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad Saidi declared to state media. If they do see it as a referendum, authorities are not leaving the result to chance.