COAS Asim Munir, British Army Chief hold talks on defence, security ties

According to the military media wing, General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, Chief of the General Staff (CGS) of the United Kingdom Army, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides reiterated the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the UK CGS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to the martyrs. He was presented with guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Army.

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, called on His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, and exchanging perspectives on regional developments.

COAS conveyed warm regards from the people, Government, and Armed Forces of Pakistan to His Majesty the King and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening fraternal ties with Jordan. His Majesty appreciated the professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces towards regional peace and stability and expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.