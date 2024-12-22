COAS Asim Munir visits Wana, reaffirms resolve against terrorism

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Wana, South Waziristan, today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Sunday.

According to the military media wing, during the visit, the COAS Asim Munir received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security landscape and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Interacting with officers and troops, Army Chief Asim Munir commended their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, reaffirming the nation’s pride in their sacrifices.

COAS General Asim Munir emphasized that the martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. With the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism and extremism in all its forms, ensuring the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah.

The Army Chief highlighted that the courage, resilience, and unyielding determination of Pakistan’s armed forces are the cornerstone of the nation’s sovereignty. He described the soldiers of the Armed Forces and LEAs as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and selfless dedication inspire the entire country.

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s commitment to pursuing Fitna Al Khwarij which shall continue to be hunted down till its elimination along with the facilitator, abettors and financier who will be made to pay the price for their nefarious activities against the state.

Upon his arrival in Wana, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Similarly, on December 3, the COAS General Syed Asim Munir has affirmed that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats.

In his interaction with the participants of a field training exercise near Narowal, Sialkot, COAS Asim Munir said the critical importance of maintaining constant preparedness to counter any potential threats posed by adversaries, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS visited troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot.

He was given a comprehensive brief on the objectives and conduct of the exercise, which aimed to refine professional skills and battlefield procedures essential for addressing emerging operational challenges.

During the exercise, integrated fire and maneuver operations were conducted by various elements, including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, Army Aviation and Anti-Tank Guided Missile units.