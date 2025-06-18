Field Marshal Asim Munir to meet US President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is slated to confer with President Donald Trump on Wednesday during his official sojourn to the United States, as per intelligence sources.

The midday repast between Trump and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir is set for 10 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the White House Cabinet Room, according to the president’s publicized itinerary.

This engagement coincides with the army chief Asim Munir’s U.S. visit, during which he addressed the Pakistani diaspora in Washington, D.C., the previous day. Generalissimo Munir extolled the expatriates’ pivotal contributions to Pakistan’s economy and international stature through remittances, investments, and exemplary achievements across various fields, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visit carries profound implications amid the Trump administration’s instrumental role in negotiating a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi following last month’s violent skirmishes, sparked by the Pahalgam assault in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir—an incident New Delhi attributed to Islamabad without substantiation.

The 87-hour conflict between the two nuclear-armed adversaries, marked by reciprocal cross-border strikes, resulted in the tragic loss of 40 civilians and 13 Pakistani military personnel. Pakistan responded decisively with Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, downing six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales, in retaliation for Indian belligerence. The hostilities concluded on May 10 with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Beyond facilitating the armistice, Trump has proffered mediation to resolve the enduring Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. Since the ceasefire, both nations have embarked on vigorous diplomatic campaigns to articulate their perspectives on the recent clashes to the global community.

Pakistan has entrusted former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to lead a nine-member parliamentary delegation across multiple nations, aiming to elucidate Pakistan’s position on the military confrontation and counter India’s narrative internationally.

The visit unfolds against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, fueled by an ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, precipitated by Israel’s strike on Tehran and Iran’s subsequent reprisal.

In addition to the Kashmir issue, counterterrorism remains a cornerstone of Pakistan-U.S. cooperation. Recently, Central Command (Centcom) Chief General Michael Kurilla lauded Pakistan as an “exceptional ally” in global counter-terrorism endeavors, spotlighting its effective operations against Daesh-Khorasan and its steadfast commitment to combating terrorism.

General Kurilla’s testimony during a congressional hearing reinforced President Trump’s praise for Pakistan’s role in apprehending and extraditing a Daesh operative responsible for the devastating Abbey Gate bombing, which claimed the lives of 13 American service members and approximately 170 Afghans amid the chaotic evacuation from Kabul following the Taliban’s 2021 resurgence.