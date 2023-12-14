15.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

COAS Gen Asim Munir, US defense secretary discuss regional issues

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir held a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is in the United States of America on an official visit. According to the army’s media wing, this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to the USA as COAS.

Upon arrival at the US ministry of defense, General Asim Munir was welcomed by Lloyd Austin. Sources familiar with the details of the meeting said matters related to regional peace and bilateral defense cooperation came under discussion.

Furthermore, terror attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil were also discussed.

Recently, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, concluded his two-day visit after holding talks with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership on the security threat posed by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan refugees-related issues.

Read more: COAS Asim Munir leaves for US on official visit

The top Biden administration diplomat visited Pakistan from 7 to 9 December. In a statement on the social media platform, X, at the conclusion of the trip, West said that he departed Islamabad after a “productive” two-day visit.

“Important conversations with (caretaker Foreign Minister) Jalil Abbas Jilani, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, (Special Representative on Afghanistan) Asif Durrani, and MOI Secretary Durrani about grave security challenges posed by TTP as well as imperative to protect Afghan refugees,” he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.