COAS Asim Munir vows to fight Khawarij, miscreants

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has reiterated that the Armed Forces won’t let Fitna al-Khawarij impose their ideology on Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Pakistan Army is actively fighting against miscreants and Khawarij elements,” COAS General Asim Munir said while speaking to students in a special session at the GHQ, Rawalpindi.

“Islam has given clear orders regarding troublemakers. The Khawarij are those who have deviated from Islam, and they are misinterpreting its teachings.”

The COAS said Pakistan’s rich religious, cultural, and historical traditions, saying, “We take pride in our faith, civilisation, and heritage. Those who claim to fight in the name of jihad—what version of Shariah do they follow?”

COAS Asim Munir firmly defended women’s rights and said, “Islam has granted women their rights in every aspect of life. Who gave the Khawarij the authority to snatch away these rights? The rights given by Islam cannot be taken away by anyone!”

General Asim Munir warned that no extremist ideology will be allowed to dominate Pakistan. He added, “We will never permit misguided elements to impose their outdated mindset on the country. Pakistan’s future is in safe hands!”

He further stressed the importance of national unity, stating, “Pakistan comes first for us. The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are like an iron wall against terrorists. The entire nation, especially the youth, stands with the Pakistan Army.”

The army chief said as long as the youth are with us, the Pakistan Army will never be defeated.