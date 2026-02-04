Asma Abbas recalls 12 years of living together with husband’s first wife

Asma Abbas has shared rare and deeply personal insights into her family life as she opened up about the respectful bond she shared with her husband’s first wife and the years they spent living together under one roof.

Speaking in a recent interview with her niece, Nariman Ansari, the veteran actress reflected on how she chose empathy over rivalry when she entered a polygamous marriage.

“I just thought that she is a woman like me, and I should give her the respect which she deserves. I knew that I was younger, and beautiful and that her relationship was 12 years old, but like her, it could be me in that place, facing the same circumstances,” she began to share.

Asma Abbas continued, “So it’s better to make this relationship positive instead of turning it into a toxic relationship. Abbas used to get jealous of our strong relationship. We used to wear the same clothes. I used to give her all the money, from which she used to give me pocket money. The kitchen was run by her.”

“ I used to follow her in everything. We stayed together in one house for 12 years. I used to let her sit in the front seat. She left us early. I believe Abbas’s life had to run smoothly; that’s why Allah gave him another woman before the first one passed, and he got children too,” she added.

Asma Abbas share three kids with her husband, including daughter Zara Noor Abbas as well as sons Ahmad Abbas Gill and Waqas Abbas Gill. She met her husband when she was a struggling artist performing at Lahore’s Alhamra Theatre, and the two married within two months of their first meeting.