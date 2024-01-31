Asma Abbas requested to ‘kick a child’

Veteran TV actor Asma Abbas recounted some of her wildest fan encounters, revealing once an admirer asked her to kick her child.

During one of her recent chat show outings on a private news channel, Asma Abbas recalled the incident when a female fan refused to leave her hand, because she wanted the dress and necklace she once wore on screen.

She shared that despite telling her about the brand to get it from, the lady was adamant that she wanted the ones worn by her only.

Abbas remembered that in yet another bizarre encounter, a lady came up to her, requesting to enact a kicking scene from one of the dramas with her kid.

“This is my child, he is a big fan of you. You kicked a child in that drama, please kick him like that,” she quoted the fan’s request, leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Abbas is currently being seen in the trending drama serial ‘Sukoon’, headlined by Sana Javed, Ahsan Khan, Sidra Niazi and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Helmed by the celebrated drama director Siraj-ul-Haque and written by Misbah Nausheen, ‘Sukoon’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

