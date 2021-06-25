Man who shot dead MBBS student for refusing marriage gets death sentence

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions court handed Friday death sentence to main accused Mujahidullah Afridi in the Asma Rani murder case.

District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj announced this verdict after examining evidence and hearing arguments of both prosecution and defence sides.

The court acquitted two accused Siddiqullah and Shahzeb for want of evidence.

Asma Rani, a third year student at Ayub Medical College, was shot dead in January 2018 at her hometown in Kohat after she allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of accused Afridi.

Soon after the murder, he had fled to Dubai following which his name was placed in Interpol’s most wanted people’s list. He was arrested in Dubai and brought back to the country in March, 2018.

According to Asma Rani’s family members, she was returning home in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law when Mujahid Afridi, who was waiting outside their house, shot her dead. She received three bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police had registered an FIR of the case on the complaint of brother of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, under Section 324 and 304 of Pakistan Penal Code.