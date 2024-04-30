ASP Shehrbano Naqvi ties the knot, pictures; videos go viral!

Gulberg Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who saved a woman in Lahore’s Ichra Bazar from a violent mob earlier this year, got married to her fiance Ashtar Naqvi.

Lahore’s ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, who made headlines in February this year, for her devotion to duty and heroics in saving a young woman in the Ichra Bazar mob attack, for wearing an Arabic calligraphy printed dress, got married to her fiance over the weekend, and social media is buzzing with her stunning pictures and wedding video of the couple.

The mehendi photoshoot by the celebrity cinematographer Daniyal Chaudhry and her team at Wedding Shadding, in Shalimar Garden of the city, captured the stunning cop Naqvi made for a pretty bride in her mustard-hued ensemble by ace couturier Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and makeup by Sehrish Amir.

For the D day, ASP Naqvi opted for the traditional red and gold bridal look, in Nimrah Khokhar design, while she was dolled up by celebrity makeup artist Hooria Aqil.

Thousands of fans reacted to the now-viral pictures from her wedding with likes and well wishes for ASP Shehrbano and her husband Ashtar Naqvi.

