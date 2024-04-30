32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi ties the knot, pictures; videos go viral!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gulberg Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who saved a woman in Lahore’s Ichra Bazar from a violent mob earlier this year, got married to her fiance Ashtar Naqvi.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Lahore’s ASP Shehrbano Naqvi, who made headlines in February this year, for her devotion to duty and heroics in saving a young woman in the Ichra Bazar mob attack, for wearing an Arabic calligraphy printed dress, got married to her fiance over the weekend, and social media is buzzing with her stunning pictures and wedding video of the couple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniyal chaudhry (@weddingshadding)

The mehendi photoshoot by the celebrity cinematographer Daniyal Chaudhry and her team at Wedding Shadding, in Shalimar Garden of the city, captured the stunning cop Naqvi made for a pretty bride in her mustard-hued ensemble by ace couturier Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and makeup by Sehrish Amir.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniyal chaudhry (@weddingshadding)

For the D day, ASP Naqvi opted for the traditional red and gold bridal look, in Nimrah Khokhar design, while she was dolled up by celebrity makeup artist Hooria Aqil.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniyal chaudhry (@weddingshadding)

Thousands of fans reacted to the now-viral pictures from her wedding with likes and well wishes for ASP Shehrbano and her husband Ashtar Naqvi.

Punjab IGP announces awards for ASP Shehrbano, other cops

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.