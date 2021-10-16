A-Sports: Pakistan’s first HD sports channel goes on air

KARACHI: A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, was launched on Saturday in a ceremony attended by President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal, and hosted by Fakhr-e-Alam.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Iqbal said that the channel, first of its kind in Pakistan, will not only promote cricket but every single professional sport being played in the country.

Salman Iqbal, who also owns Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings, was of the view that he always wanted to promote local sports and athletes and wanted to give them ample opportunity to showcase themselves at a bigger platform.

“A-Sports is behind this cause, through this channel, we will try to promote every single sport in the country,” said Salman Iqbal.

Salman Iqbal revealed that A-Sports will also telecast next year’s T20 World Cup and ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The launch ceremony was also attended by noted playwright and satirist Anwar Maqsood along with legendary cricketers including Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq and pacer Wahab Riaz.

The channel will telecast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, starting from October 17, Sunday. A-Sports viewers will also be able to watch pre-match and post-match analysis by legendary cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis,Misbah-ul-Haq and pacer Wahab Riaz.

