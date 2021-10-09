ASports: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis join Pakistan’s first HD sports channel

Cricket greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on Saturday announced joining Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, ASports, slated to launch on October 16.

The legendary cricketers made this announcement through their official Twitter accounts.

“Delighted to announce that I have joined Pakistan’s first HD sports channel A-SPORTS as President. I would like to thank the ARY Group & especially my friend Salman Iqbal for this opportunity. This is a very exciting development in Sports & media for Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Waqar Younis said: “Delighted to announce my joining with A-sports, Pakistan’s 1st HD channel that will bring you all the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches. I’m all excited and looking forward to work with Salman Iqbal and his ARY professional team. Analysis & opinions on ur HD screens.”

ASports is a part of ARY Digital Network and has acquired the rights to telecast the ICC T20 World Cup soon after its launch.

