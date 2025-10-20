Bollywood icon Asrani no more: What led to his sudden demise ?

Bollywood legend and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, passed away in Mumbai on Monday, October 20, 2025, at the age of 84.

The actor, who had been unwell for the past few days, was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu due to age-related complications. Doctors later confirmed that fluid accumulation in his lungs led to his demise around 3:30 p.m.

Asrani’s nephew confirmed the news, adding that the actor’s final rites were held quietly at the Santacruz Crematorium in accordance with his wish to “go in peace.” His wife, Manju Asrani, and other family members are expected to issue an official statement soon.

Just hours before his passing, Asrani had extended Diwali greetings to his fans through social media, a gesture that has since moved admirers across the country. Despite being one of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedians, Asrani led a simple and private life, staying away from the limelight even in his later years.

Born in Jaipur on January 1, 1941, Asrani carved a distinct place in Indian cinema with his effortless humour, precise timing, and endearing screen presence.

After completing his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he made his debut in Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan and gained prominence with Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Satyakam.

Over his long and illustrious career, Asrani appeared in more than 350 films, delivering memorable performances in Sholay, Bawarchi, Chupke Chupke, and Abhimaan.

Asrani’s portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay remains one of the most iconic comic roles in Hindi cinema history. His work defined an era of laughter and warmth that continues to resonate with audiences even today.

Asrani’s death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Bollywood’s golden age of comedy. His legacy will live on through the countless characters that made generations of moviegoers smile.