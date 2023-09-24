Assailants open fire at Islamabad policemen

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified assailants have opened fire at the policemen in Islamabad after being asked to stop their vehicle, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Islamabad police spokesperson said that unidentified assailants opened fire at a police team when they tried to stop a suspicious vehicle. The firing incident took place in Islamabad’s Shams Colony I-12.

The spokesperson said that one of the assailants was killed by firing of his own accomplices, whereas, three of them fled to the scene after leaving behind the vehicle.

Police seized the vehicle and recovered an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, the spokesperson said.

Islamabad police launched an investigation into the incident and started a search operation to arrest the culprits.

In April, a senior officer was among two cops martyred in the gun attack on the police party by terrorists near Swabi and North Waziristan.

According to the details, the policemen in Swabi were on their way to the destination in a car when the terrorists ambushed them with grenades, as a result of which one policeman was martyred on the spot and two others were seriously injured.