New 'Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced' mod restores fan-favorite unarmed combat feature

While Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced offers a faithful rebuild of the classic 2013 pirate adventure, the remake arrived without several legacy gameplay mechanics. Chief among them was the ability to engage in open-world unarmed combat whenever players pleased.

Now, the modding community has stepped in to fill the gap. A new mod released on Nexus Mods restores bare-knuckle fighting outside of scripted tavern brawls, allowing protagonist Edward Kenway to take down enemies with his fists once again.

Why Was Unarmed Combat Cut in ‘Black Flag Resynced’?

According to insider reports, Ubisoft rebuilt large portions of Black Flag Resynced from the ground up rather than reusing legacy engine code. Re-engineering every system meant certain mechanics did not make the final cut:

Restricted Fist Fights: Base game combat limits unarmed mechanics strictly to tavern brawls. Players cannot manually unequip weapons during standard encounters.

Hidden Blade Combat: Legacy options to wield hidden blades as primary open-world melee weapons were also omitted.

How the ‘Unarmed Combat’ Mod Works

Developed by creator kamzik123, the Unarmed Combat mod offers a lightweight workaround for PC players who want the freedom to brawl across the Caribbean:

Installation: Download and install the mod via Nexus Mods. Activation: Equip the Officer’s Short Swords in Edward’s inventory. Gameplay Impact: The mod shifts Edward into an unarmed combat stance, allowing players to punch, counter, and brawl with guards in standard open-world combat.

What Else Are Fans Requesting from Ubisoft?

The popular reception of the mod has reignited discussion on Reddit and gaming forums regarding missing legacy features. While fans have generally praised the visual upgrade, many are asking Ubisoft to officially restore mechanics through future title updates:

Expanded Combat Mechanics: Dedicated hidden blade combat, rope dart finishers, and tool-based execution moves.

Replayability & Features: Replayable main story missions and an expanded bounty system.

World Mechanics: Increased guard patrol density, reactive NPC behavior, and greater freedom during ship boarding sequences.

While community mods provide immediate fixes for PC players, fans remain hopeful that official patches will eventually reintegrate these beloved mechanics natively.