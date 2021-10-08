Assassin’s Creed producer speaks about new game with PlayStation

Jade Raymond, the producer of the beloved action game franchise Assassin’s Creed, spoke about her new studio Haven’s first game since forming a partnership with PlayStation.

In an interview with GI.biz, Raymond said that the decision to join hands with PlayStation proved to be the right one as it gives the companies full autonomy for their projects.

Assassin’s Creed producer claimed that the project will be coming up with huge file size, adding that the game streaming technology might play a role in its execution. The producer did not share specifications for the game but said that it will have a social element to the story.

“The pandemic has proven that gameplay is the social glue that binds communities,” Raymond was quoted saying in the report. “Especially for the younger generation, this is what you do and how you make friends and hang out. That is something that we really want to build and design for.”

She said that their aim is to create a franchise that would be remembered by generations to come and would be highly meaningful.

Raymond added: “But how do we create an IP that has that depth, but it is designed to be owned by the fans from the start? When we created Assassin’s Creed, we were really thinking about creating an IP that can be owned by creative teams in the future.

“We thought if we create a framework of anything that takes place in a moment in history and has the Assassins behind it, [that] will be consistent with the brand so teams can evolve that and own it.”

