Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft addresses sale rumours

Ubisoft, the publisher of popular games such as “Star Wars Outlaws” and “Assassin’s Creed” has reacted to the reports of the potential sale of the company.

The statement came days after a US media outlet reported that Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were exploring a buyout of the developer following a shocking delay of “Assassin’s Creed Shadows” and the dismal performance of ‘Star Wars Outlaws.’

“Ubisoft has noted recent press speculation regarding potential interests around the Company. It regularly reviews all its strategic options in the interest of its stakeholders and will inform the market if and when appropriate. The Company reiterates that management is currently focused on executing its strategy, centered on two core verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences,” the publisher said.

The development came after Ubisoft last month announced that ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ had been delayed to February 14 next year.

The game was initially planned for a release on November 15, 2024, however, the developer said that the decision to delay the game was made on the back of a weak performance of its recent title ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ and lower than-expected profit in the current quarter.

Further, the developer announced departing from its longstanding tradition of the Season Pass model. Instead, it said that all players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14, 2025.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, at that time, said the company would be “launching a review aimed at further improving our execution, notably in this player-centric approach, and accelerating our strategic path towards a higher performing model to the benefit of our stakeholders and shareholders.”