Assassin’s Creed Shadows delayed to 2025

Ubisoft has announced a delay in the release date of the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, the developer said that the weak performance for the new game “Star Wars Outlaws” and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date, Variety reported.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now be released in February 2025.

“While the game is feature complete, the learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release led us to provide additional time to further polish the title. This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

Further, the developer announced departing from its longstanding tradition of the Season Pass model. Instead, it said that all players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14.

“Those who preorder the game will be granted the first expansion for free,” Ubisoft stated.

Announcing the delay, the developer’s co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said that the second quarter performance fell short of their expectations, prompting them to address this swiftly and firmly.

“Although the tangible benefits of the Company’s transformation are taking longer than anticipated to materialize, we keep on our strategy, focusing on two key verticals – Open World Adventures and GaaS-native experiences – with the objective to drive growth, recurrence and robust free cash flow generation in our business,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here fans began speculating a delay in the release date after Ubisoft pulled out of the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Reports said that the developer was scheduled to release the press previews for Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the Tokyo Game Show.