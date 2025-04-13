MindsEye developer opens up on GTA 6 comparison

Leslie Benzies, founder of Build a Rocket Boy studio, which developed MindsEye, has opened up on the game’s comparison with Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Gamers have made comparisons between the two titles since the studio shared the gameplay trailer for MindsEye in February.

Leslie Benzies, who previously served as Rockstar North president and was also the original creator of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, has said that such comparisons were common in the gaming community.

“There’s always comparisons. The first question that gets asked is always about the old game, but I think that’s human nature,” Leslie said during an interview with a foreign media outlet.

According to the former Rockstar Games’ president, it will take time for his studio to “find our own identity.”

Meanwhile, he expressed his excitement for GTA 6 and the revolution it is expected to bring in the gaming community.

“[There’s a] great amount of geniuses there always creating something new, unique and of a scale that very few others can actually pull off,” he said.

Set to launch this summer, MindsEye is a third-person action game, set in a futuristic world “where AI and human greed collide to bring earth to the precipice of collapse.”

“MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz, equipped with a mysterious neural implant, the MindsEye, that has left him with disjointed flashbacks of his time in the service. As Jacob fights to uncover the truth, he is drawn into a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power impact every step of his journey,” said Build A Rocket Boy, the developer of the game.

On the other hand, Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Reports said that the publisher is likely to put the launch of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series somewhere between late August and December of 2025.