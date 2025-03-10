GTA 6 fans left concerned as Rockstar title’s price appears online

While Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, fans were left concerned when the price of the game made rounds on social media.

Rumours about the pricing of the game have been swirling around for some time now, however, Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive never confirmed or denied any such reports.

Several suggested that GTA 6 might come with a price tag of $100, triggering a hike in the overall gaming industry.

The speculations intensified when a retailer in Switzerland made the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series available for preorder.

GTA 6 was listed for gamers for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers at a price of 99 Swiss Francs, translating into a whopping US$113.

For gamers in the UK, the Rockstar Games’ upcoming title will be around £87, as per the listing on the Swiss retailer.

GTA 6 publisher or Take-Two Interactive has not responded to the listing of its hotly-anticipated title.

Last year, the company set the Rockstar Games’ title for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that the game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Reports said that the publisher is likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.

Meanwhile, gamers have expressed their frustration over the lack of any new media from Rockstar Games for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.