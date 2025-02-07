GTA 6 parent company shares update on release date

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has shared a major update on the game’s release date.

Fans were expecting the company to release some sort of media such as a second trailer or screenshots from the game, however, Take-Two Interactive only provided an update on the GTA 6 release date.

In its quarterly earnings call on February 6, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that GTA 6 was on track for a release in 2025.

Last year, the company set the Rockstar Games’ title for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Reports said that the publisher is likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.

Meanwhile, gamers have expressed their frustration over the lack of any new media from Rockstar Games for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, showing that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

It is to be noted here that last month, a Uruguayan video games store reportedly leaked the exact release date of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The store, called XUruguay, took the fans by surprise after a post revealed the exact release date of the game.

The post, which was quickly removed from its store, claimed the Rockstar Games title will launch on September 17, 2025.

Several fans mentioned that GTA 5 was released on the exact same date, September 17, 2013.