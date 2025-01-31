web analytics
GTA 6 exact release date ‘leaked’ by video games store

A Uruguayan video games store has reportedly leaked the exact release date of Rockstar Games’ hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The store, called XUruguay, took the fans by surprise after a post revealed the exact release date of GTA 6, as per a gaming website.

The post, which was quickly removed from its store, claimed the Rockstar Games title will launch on September 17, 2025.

As per the post, GTA 6 will be released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Reports said that the leak might have been a miscommunication between XUruguay and Rockstar Games.GTA 6 exact release date leaked by video games store

Several fans mentioned that GTA 5 was released on the exact same date, September 17, 2013.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ official reaffirms 2025 release date

If the leak is to be believed, GTA 6 will be released exactly 12 years after the release of the previous title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

XUruguay later issued a statement to clarify the post which leaked the GTA 6 release date.

“Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA 6, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA 5 which was on September 17 2013,” the games store stated in a statement.

“It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time, from any of the brands, any official information about the release date of the game. Like you, the only rumors that we are aware of are that it may be in Fall 2025 (September, October or November) but there is nothing officially confirmed and we have no other additional information,” it added.

