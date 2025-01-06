GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ official reaffirms 2025 release date

Rockstar Games’ hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has been the subject of countless rumours and reports since its first trailer was released in 2023.

The developer and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have remained tight-lipped about the game and its features since it was announced in 2024 that GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025.

Since then, several reports suggested that Rockstar Games might delay the game to 2026, however, Take-Two Interactive has reaffirmed that plans were in place to release the game in 2025.

The lack of any new media or the second trailer for GTA 6 has further intensified the speculation that the game might face a delay.

Now, an official of Rockstar Games seemed to have put such rumours to rest with a post in which he shared the poster of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Read more: GTA 6 trailer on Chinese platform reveals stunning details of upcoming title

Georgio Jankowski, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games, took to LinkedIn to promote job openings at the studio.

“With 2025 kicking off and shaping up to be one of the most exciting years ahead here at Rockstar,” he wrote in the post.

The post was accompanied by a poster confirming that GTA 6 will be released in 2025.

Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the developer fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.