Viral AI nurse shocks the world with patient care skills

A viral moment in the world of technology has arrived as an AI-powered android nurse showcases its impressive skills in patient care.

The humanoid robot, named Airec, has been making waves online after a viral demonstration at Waseda University in Tokyo, where it assisted patients with everyday tasks.

The futuristic bot, weighing 150kg and costing £50,000, is designed to help the elderly with essential functions such as changing positions and clothing, making it a viral topic in the healthcare industry.

Experts believe that medical robots like Airec could become a common sight in hospitals and elderly care facilities by 2030.

This viral innovation highlights Japan’s commitment to addressing its aging population with cutting-edge technology.

Read More: WATCH: Sneaker-wearing robot breaks speed record

Meanwhile, robotics researchers are also working on another viral concept—AI-powered household helpers.

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology predict that humanoid robots could soon be assisting with daily chores, including cleaning, tidying, and even meal preparation.

These intelligent machines, expected to hit the market within a decade, could cost anywhere between £16,000 to £40,000, similar to a family car.

MIT’s Professor Pulkit Agrawal explained that homes are structured around human needs, making humanoid robots a logical solution for automation.

“A viral breakthrough in AI will enable robots to learn tasks like checking locked doors, fetching newspapers, and even chopping vegetables,” he said.

As viral advancements in artificial intelligence continue to shape the future, the world eagerly watches how AI-driven robots will transform daily life, from hospitals to households.

Earlier, Chinese robotics company, Robot Era, recently introduced Star1, the world’s fastest bipedal robot, capable of running at speeds up to 8 mph (12.98 km/h), with videos of it going viral on social media.

According to international media outlet, in November 2024 viral videos and photos of the robot, which sports sneakers, running across the Gobi Desert quickly gained popularity on Chinese social media, with many humorous reactions. However, few realised they were witnessing the fastest humanoid robot in action.

Star1, developed by Robot Era, is equipped with high-torque motors and AI-powered algorithms that allow it to navigate various terrains such as sand and grasslands. The robot’s efficient movement is aided by advanced motors, while its real-time processing abilities are supported by high-speed sensors and communication systems.