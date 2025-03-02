Hackers have found a new way into gmail – Here’s how!

Cyber criminals have launched a large-scale phishing attack, putting nearly two billion Gmail account holders at risk.

By sending fraudulent web pages designed to mimic legitimate login screens, hackers are tricking unsuspecting users into handing over their credentials.

This alarming threat has raised concerns about the security of the world’s most widely used free email service.

Experts warn that activating a spam filter is one of the most effective ways to block phishing emails before they reach inboxes.

However, if these deceptive emails bypass security measures, users may unknowingly enter their account details on a fake webpage, giving hackers full access to their private information.

Cyber security specialist James Knight explained that such attacks could be devastating, particularly for businesses.

He emphasised the importance of being cautious when clicking on links in emails, as even seemingly legitimate Gmail or Office login pages could be fake.

“The most dangerous phishing attacks are those that proxy the connection between the user and the email service, allowing persistent access even when security measures like multi-factor authentication (MFA) are in place,” Knight told.

One of the most concerning phishing tools being used in these attacks is Astaroth, a dark web-available malware capable of bypassing two-factor authentication.

This means hackers can impersonate victims and gain access to not only email accounts but also usernames, passwords, banking details, and credit card information.

To make matters worse, cyber criminals are constantly upgrading their tactics. Reports suggest that dark web sellers are enhancing Astaroth with six months of updates, distributed through the anonymous messaging app Telegram.

As a result, Microsoft and other tech giants may have to continuously develop new security measures to counter these evolving threats.

We have assembled a list of strategies to help you free up storage while ensuring your daily workflow remains seamless.

How to reduce space:

Remove unnecessary or old emails: Gmail storage can become congested with spam, newsletters, and other promotional content that consumes valuable space. It is advisable to regularly delete irrelevant emails from your inbox.

Utilize the filter feature: Unlike some of Google’s other offerings, Gmail provides a filtering option that allows you to easily categorize or filter emails.

Clear your spam and Trash folders: After removing emails from your inbox, it is essential to also empty your Trash folders. Additionally, remember to delete emails from the Spam folder to further free up space.

Consider alternative cloud storage solutions: You may explore other cloud storage options beyond Google to better manage your storage needs.

Unsubscribe from unnecessary newsletters: Ensure that you unsubscribe from any irrelevant newsletters or promotional emails from companies that clutter your inbox.

Users also have the option to subscribe to Google One for additional storage, with plans available for 30GB, 100GB, or 200GB on a monthly basis.