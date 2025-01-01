GTA 6 trailer on Chinese platform reveals stunning details of upcoming title

While fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 could not get a second trailer, a higher-quality version of the first trailer has revealed stunning details of the game.

Fans of the game unearthed the trailer on Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili which seemed to have much better quality than the original trailer released by Rockstar Games in December 2023.

The fresh version has provided intricate visual details that went unnoticed in the original trailer of the GTA 6.

Eager fans were quick to point out improved character models, realistic textures, and lifelike environmental elements, including grass, water reflections, and atmospheric effects.

Several mentioned that the GTA 6 trailer on Bilibili offers realism with its depiction of acne, stretch marks, and individual hair strands.

The fresh trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series also provided visuals of lifelike water bodies, pictures on the wall and the characters’ body features.

It is worth noting here that Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, Rockstar Games fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023, more than a year earlier.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.