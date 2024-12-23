WATCH: Grand Theft Auto movie trailer released online

The makers of ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ launched the trailer for the movie as fans await the second trailer for GTA 6.

The movie which takes place inside the Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online has garnered praise from the fans and was shortlisted for the Raindance Maverick Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane, ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ is about out-of-work theatre actors who try to stage a production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet within the video game GTA Online.

It is worth noting here that Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive have no association with the fan-made movie.

“With stunning visuals and unexpected moments of reflection, this engaging documentary examines how ancient cultural narratives can still resonate in new, virtual spaces, raising questions about art, isolation, and the digital world’s potential for storytelling,” reads the description of the movie.

As per DiscussingFilm, ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 97 percent, and will be released in select theatres on January 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025 despite growing fears of a delay as fans await any official statement or media from the Rockstar Games.

After releasing the reveal trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games or its parent company have not released any media or details about the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.