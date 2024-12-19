Rockstar Games voice actor drops major hint about GTA 6 release date

Johnny Ray Gill, who has lent his voice to a couple of Rockstar Games titles, has dropped a major hint about the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 release date.

Speaking during a recent interview, Gill reflected on his working experience in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

“I think I was earlier in my career and so they put the little helmet on you and they’re filming you and you’re doing multiple voices of different characters and stuff like that,” he said when asked about his previous work for Rockstar Games.

Responding to a question about GTA 6, Gill teased a role in the upcoming title of the Grand Theft Auto series along with a development in the next year.

“I will say this, stay on the lookout. I can’t say anything but there’s another situation happening in that world that may be coming out in 2025, 2026 that I’m really hyped about,” he said.

When pressed if he was specifically talking about GTA 6, he said: “I don’t know. Stay tuned, we’ll see.”

As per Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series is set for a release in the Fall of 2025.

Following the confirmation by the company earlier this year, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

It is noteworthy here the first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, more than a year earlier.