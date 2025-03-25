Nintendo Switch 2 to have three-phase launch plan from June: report

Nintendo has reportedly set a three-phase launch plan for its hotly anticipated gaming console, Switch 2.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, the company is planning to launch its sequel gaming console in June, around two months following its Direct.

Nintendo is reportedly looking to implement a three-phase plan for its Switch 2 software, according to which, first-party games will get top priority.

After the release of first-party titles at initial launch in June, the second phase will commence in October/November.

Nintendo will allow the release of titles from third-party publishers while the third and final phase will cover the Christmas period, which would allow both Nintendo and third-party publishers to release some major titles.

It is worth noting here that Nintendo revealed its next-generation gaming console in a brief trailer on January 16. While Switch 2 comes in a similar design to the original console, it has a larger display and magnetic Joy-Cons among other new features.

In January, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed plans to introduce Xbox games to the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

During an interview with a foreign publication, Spencer announced the company’s plan to support Nintendo with ‘the game that we have.’

“I just always applaud the moves that they make. They did a little flash video, and I know we’ll get more detail over time. I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re such an important part of this industry,” he said.