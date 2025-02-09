GTA 6 parent company confirms support for Nintendo Switch 2

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 publisher Rockstar Games, has confirmed support for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

While GTA 6 was revealed in December 2023, Nintendo revealed its highly-anticipated gaming console last month.

Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has reiterated the company’s support for Nintendo Switch 2, leading gamers to speculate whether the company would bring GTA 6 or the earlier title to the gaming console.

During Take-Two Interactive’s recent quarterly earnings call, Zelnick said that the company has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Nintendo.

“We’ve had obviously a long-standing relationship with Nintendo and we’ve supported the platform when it made sense for the individual release,” he said.

“Today, with Switch, and potentially with Switch 2, the Switch device can support any audience. Civ VII is available now on Switch. So, while we have nothing specific to report, we actually would fully expect to support Switch [2],” Strauss Zelnick added.

While he did not confirm which titles would be published on the upcoming gaming console, several suggested that Rockstar Games might publish GTA 6 or GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch 2.

Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive also confirmed that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series was on track for a release in 2025.

Last year, the company set the Rockstar Games’ title for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Reports said that the publisher is likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.

Nintendo revealed its hotly-anticipated Switch 2 in a brief trailer on January 16.

While the sequel gaming console comes in a similar design to the original console, it has a larger display and magnetic Joy-Cons among other new features.