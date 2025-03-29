WhatsApp introduces exciting feature for profile updates

WhatsApp, the globally popular messaging platform, has unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to add temporary music clips to their profile updates.

This innovative addition aims to enhance the user experience by enabling more personalized and engaging status updates.

The new feature, which is being rolled out globally, will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The temporary music clips feature allows users to include audio clips in their WhatsApp profile updates, a functionality similar to the Stories feature on Facebook and Instagram.

How It Works

The new feature to add temporary music clips is integrated into WhatsApp’s status function, accessible under the “WhatsApp Updates” tab.

Users can share text, images, and videos that automatically disappear after 24 hours. With the addition of music clips, users can now further customize their updates.



Steps to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the “Updates” tab.

Tap on the camera icon labeled “Add Status” to start creating a new status update.

Choose a photo or video from your gallery or capture a new one using the camera.

Click on the music note icon at the top of the screen to access the music library.

Select a song from the library and pick a specific part of the track to feature. For photo-based updates, the music duration can be up to 15 seconds. For video-based updates, you can choose up to 60 seconds of music.

Adjust the placement of the music sticker on your status if necessary.

Publish your status update with the chosen music clip.

Important Notes:

The music library consists of licensed tracks, similar to Instagram’s music feature. However, some songs may not be available due to licensing restrictions.

Currently, WhatsApp does not allow users to upload their songs to the platform.

Additional Information

This new feature of adding temporary music clips is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and personalization.