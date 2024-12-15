GTA 6 parent company’s boss shares update on upcoming title

Take-Two Interactive boss has dropped an exciting update on Rockstar Games’ hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Fans had been hoping that the developer might share some media or a teaser from GTA 6 at The Game Awards 2024.

However, they were left disappointed as Rockstar Games remained tight-lipped about the updates on the game despite winning the title of Most Anticipated Game.

Now, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has offered some insight into the GTA 6, leaving fans hopeful that their wait might prove fruitful.

In a recent interview, Zelnick said that Rockstar Games was doing extraordinary things on the sixth title of the Grand Theft Auto series.

“I think it’ll be extraordinary and worth waiting for. Our teams are focused on what’s new that you haven’t even thought about,” the Take-Two Interactive boss added.

He asserted that the features and specifications of GTA 6 would provide more than the fans of the game were anticipating.

“You thought you were anticipating this thing but this is way bigger and way better and more exciting and more beautiful than you could possibly thought of,” Strauss Zelnick said.

As per Take-Two Interactive, the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series is set for a release in the Fall of 2025.

Following the confirmation by the company earlier this year, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

It is noteworthy here the first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, more than a year earlier.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.