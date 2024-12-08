GTA 6: Ex-Rockstar developer reveals why second trailer is delayed

As fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 eagerly await the second trailer, a former developer at Rockstar Games has revealed the reason behind the delay.

Mike York, who worked on GTA 5, said that the publisher intentionally maintains the hype around the update on GTA 6 as part of its marketing strategy.

“Rockstar are very secretive about what they do and this is a really cool tactic in a sense because it creates allure, it creates mystery and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything,” he said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“They could easily release the trailer date and don’t do it and do this on purpose because it’s a really, really good marketing tactic in a sense,” York added.

It is to be noted here the first and only trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on December 4, 2023, more than a year earlier.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

While Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025, the company or Rockstar Games has not released any media from the game.

According to the official announcement, Rockstar Games will be releasing the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the Fall of 2025 without any news on when will PC gamers get their hands on the game.

The game was also rumoured to face a delay, leading Take-Two Interactive to reiterate that GTA 6 was on schedule for a release in the Fall of 2025.