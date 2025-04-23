Ghost Of Yotei gets release date, trailer

PlayStation has announced the release date for Ghost Of Yotei, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, along with a trailer for the game.

Developed by developer Sucker Punch, the game will be released on October 2 in an apparent attempt to avoid a clash with Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Considered PlayStation’s biggest exclusive release of the year, Ghost of Yotei release date has been planned around Borderlands 4, which releases on September 23.

The move is thought of as developers’ strategy to avoid a clash with GTA 6, by scheduling their games with Borderlands 4.

While Take-Two Interactive has announced Fall 2025 as the release date for GTA 6, the company has not revealed an exact date when the game will hit the shelves.

Several reports have suggested that the highly anticipated game might get pushed until early 2026.

Pertinent to note here that Ghost of Yotei was confirmed last year when Sucker Punch revealed working on a sequel video game to PlayStation‘s Ghost of Tsushima.

At the time, the developer said that the game would arrive with a new protagonist, Atsu, and a new storyline.

As per Sucker Punch, “Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’” and “is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”