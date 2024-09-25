Ghost of Tsushima sequel game to debut in 2025

Sucker Punch Productions has announced working on a sequel video game to PlayStation‘s popular title Ghost of Tsushima.

The developer has said that the game titled Ghost of Yōtei, will arrive in 2025 with a new protagonist, Atsu, and a new storyline.

As per Sucker Punch, “Atsu’s journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’” and “is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It’s a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it’s the setting for an original story we can’t wait to tell.”

Sucker Punch Productions communications manager Andrew Goldfarb said in a PlayStation blog, “When we set out to make a new ‘Ghost’ game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in ‘Ghost of Tsushima’: playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world.”

Goldfarb went on to add that the developer wanted to continue to innovate and create a fresh but familiar gaming experience.

“We looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the ‘Ghost’ instead. At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to ‘Ghost of Yōtei’: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore,” he added.

The 2020 Ghost of Tsushima follows Jin Sakai, a samurai set on a mission to protect Tsushima Island during the Mongol invasion of Japan.

The storyline of the game shows Jin Sakai having to choose between following the warrior code to fight honourably or using practical but dishonourable methods of repelling the Mongols.

The developer dropped Ghost of Tsushima: Legends on PlayStation, a multiplayer version of the game, in October 2020.