PlayStation 6 specifications leak days after PS5 Pro reveal

Features and specifications of Sony’s PlayStation 6 reportedly leaked online days after the company revealed the PS5 Pro.

While Sony has only announced the PS5 Pro, its plans for its next-generation consoles have been extensively discussed in the gaming community.

Now, an insider has claimed that Sony is planning to launch PS6 in two separate consoles, with one likely to be a handheld.

According to insider Kepler, who previously leaked PS5 Pro specifications, Sony is developing two SoCs (systems on a chip) for PS6.

His claim indicates that the next generation console will involve two different consoles.

While Kepler did not confirm if the two consoles will be in a similar situation to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S or a ‘home console and handheld’, he suggested that ‘probably one of them will be affordable at least’.

Earlier, PlayStation co-CEO Hideaki Nishino had discussed the PlayStation 6 in comparison with the PS5 Pro as he said that there was still room to improve ‘other elements’ beyond graphics.

The development came amid reports that Sony has already signed an agreement with AMD to create the console’s technology.

Reports had said that Sony was looking into the handheld consoles market following the success of the PlayStation Portal.

It is worth mentioning here that since 2011’s PS Vita, Sony has not released a dedicated handheld.

Meanwhile, talks have been going around that Xbox was working to dive into the handheld market as part of its next-generation plans following the success of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

Rumours suggest that Sony might release the PS6 arrive as early as 2026, the same year Microsoft is planning to launch the next Xbox.