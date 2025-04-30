India planning military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours, says Atta Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has revealed credible intelligence suggesting that India may initiate military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, using baseless and fabricated allegations related to the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

In a video statement, Atta Tarar asserted that any military aggression from India would be met with a “certain and decisive” response.

“The Pakistani nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” Tarar stated, warning that the consequences of any conflict would rest solely with India.

Atta Tarar said that Pakistan had offered an open and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, inviting neutral experts to uncover the truth and motives behind the event.

“India’s refusal to accept an impartial investigation exposes its real intentions,” he added.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for over two decades and strongly condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

Atta Tarar firmly rejected India’s attempt to act as plaintiff, judge, and executioner in this matter.

“It is deeply concerning that the Indian government is stoking public sentiment for political gains,” he said, adding that India has chosen a path of confrontation which could have disastrous consequences for the region and beyond.

Earlier, Pakistan Mission in the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday said Islamabad is facing externally sponsored terrorism from a regional adversary.

Delivering a national statement at the launch of the “Victims of Terrorism Association Network” at the United Nations, Counselor at the Pakistan Mission, Jawad Ajmal, said Pakistan possesses credible evidence establishing that the attack on the Jaffar Express passenger train — in which at least 30 innocent Pakistani nationals were killed and dozens taken hostage — was externally sponsored by its regional adversaries.