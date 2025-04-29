‘Pakistan facing sponsored terrorism from regional adversary’

Pakistan Mission in the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday said Islamabad is facing externally sponsored terrorism from a regional adversary.

Delivering a national statement at the launch of the “Victims of Terrorism Association Network” at the United Nations, Counselor at the Pakistan Mission, Jawad Ajmal, said Pakistan possesses credible evidence establishing that the attack on the Jaffar Express passenger train — in which at least 30 innocent Pakistani nationals were killed and dozens taken hostage — was externally sponsored by its regional adversaries.

Jawad Ajmal called for holding terrorists and their handlers accountable.

He said Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including right-wing extremism, Islamophobia, racially and ethnically motivated terrorism and above all, state-sponsored terrorism.

Tensions are high between two nuclear-armed neighbours after New Delhi started accusing Pakistan following Pahalgam attack.

Read more: Pakistan forces shoot down Indian spy quadcopter on LOC

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified his recent remarks regarding war with India, stating that his words were misconstrued and taken out of context.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Asif said that during an interview with an international media outlet he was asked about the situation.

“I responded by saying that the next two to three days are crucial in the current situation. I did not say war would break out in two to three days, but I did say that the situation is critical and the threat of war is real,” Khawaja Asif said.

The defence minister said that the region is facing a significant threat, with troops stationed on both sides of Pak-India border. “We are mentally prepared for war and our three armed forces are ready to defend the country,” he added.