Indian jets retreat in occupied Kashmir after Pakistan Air Force’s swift response

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s swift and timely response on Wednesday forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Air Force promptly detected the movement of Indian fighter jets and responded immediately. Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully alert and prepared to deliver a befitting reply to any act of aggression by India.

Read More: Pakistan forces shoot down Indian spy quadcopter on LOC

Earlier, Pakistan armed forces successfully shot down two Indian spy quadcopters on Line of Control (LOC), ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the Indian spy quadcopters were shot down along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber sector’s Manaawar area. The quadcopters were attempting espionage by violating Pakistani airspace.

Security sources described the incident as evidence of the Pakistan Army’s vigilance, professionalism, and robust defensive preparedness. They emphasized that the military remains ready to respond swiftly to any aggression from the enemy.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering his support for initiatives aimed at promoting de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar has revealed credible intelligence suggesting that India may initiate military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, using baseless and fabricated allegations related to the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.