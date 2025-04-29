Good news for WhatsApp Web users

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable voice and video calling directly through its web browser, a capability currently exclusive to its Windows and macOS desktop applications, according to recent beta updates.

This development aims to address the inconvenience faced by users who must download the desktop app or switch platforms to make calls, as WhatsApp Web has been limited to messaging and media sharing.

The upcoming feature, spotted in WhatsApp Web’s beta version, will allow users to make and receive voice and video calls seamlessly via browsers like Chrome, Safari, or Edge, enhancing the platform’s functionality.

This update is expected to offer greater convenience for users who prefer the web interface, eliminating the need to install a separate desktop app for calling purposes.

With remote work and digital communication on the rise, this feature will enable smoother voice and video interactions for both personal and professional use, without requiring device switches.

Although details about the feature’s rollout and potential restrictions are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated to deliver a calling experience similar to that of WhatsApp’s mobile apps.

Earlier, a new privacy feature, ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’, was officially launched by WhatsApp, which is designed to improve security for both individual and group conversations.

The recent update stops users from exporting chat histories, auto-saving media files, and using messages for AI-powered features.

With Advanced Chat Privacy, users can: