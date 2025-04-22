WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from May

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, will soon stop working on three older iPhones. Starting from 5 May, the popular messaging app will only work on phones that can run iOS 15.1 or newer.

This change means some Apple phones will no longer be supported.

The three iPhones affected are:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

All of these phones can only update to iOS 12.5.7, which is now too old for the latest version of WhatsApp.

This change is expected to affect some of WhatsApp’s two billion users around the world.

However, WhatsApp says it regularly updates its supported devices to keep the app safe and working well.

Older iPhones may not have the latest security updates or features needed to run the app.

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has removed support for old phones. The app already stopped working on the original iPhone and several early models released between 2007 and 2013.

If you’re still using one of these older iPhones and want to keep using WhatsApp, you may need to switch to a newer device.

Android users suffered the same fate last year in December when WhatsApp announced that it would no longer work on a range of smart smartphones starting January 1, 2025.

The decision comes as WhatsApp moves to adapt to the latest technological advancements and offer improved services to its users worldwide, including in Pakistan.

Devices running outdated operating systems that are no longer eligible for updates will no longer support the app.

As a result, these older Android phones will be unable to install future WhatsApp updates, preventing users from continuing to use the app.

List of Phones That Will Stop Supporting WhatsApp in 2025:

Samsung:

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola:

Moto G (1st Gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC:

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG:

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony:

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will cease support for iOS versions before 15.1 effective May 5, 2025. At present, the application is compatible with devices operating on iOS 12 and later.

However, following this update, users will need to have at least iOS 15.1 to continue using the app. Those with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which can only be updated to iOS 12.5.7, will find themselves unable to access WhatsApp after the specified date.