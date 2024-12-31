WhatsApp will stop working on THESE mobile phones from January 1, 2025

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has announced that it will no longer work on a range of smart smartphones starting January 1, 2025.

The decision comes as WhatsApp moves to adapt to the latest technological advancements and offer improved services to its users worldwide, including in Pakistan. Devices running outdated operating systems that are no longer eligible for updates will no longer support the app.

As a result, these older Android phones will be unable to install future WhatsApp updates, preventing users from continuing to use the app.

List of Phones That Will Stop Supporting WhatsApp in 2025:

Samsung:

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola:

Moto G (1st Gen)

Razr HD

Moto E 2014

HTC:

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG:

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony:

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

iPhone:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will cease support for iOS versions before 15.1 effective May 5, 2025. At present, the application is compatible with devices operating on iOS 12 and later.

However, following this update, users will need to have at least iOS 15.1 to continue using the app. Those with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which can only be updated to iOS 12.5.7, will find themselves unable to access WhatsApp after the specified date.

Reasons for the Termination of Support

This move is aligned with WhatsApp’s strategy to leverage updated APIs and technologies available in newer iOS versions. Such advancements enable the application to enhance performance, roll out new features, and provide a more seamless experience for users.

The limitations of older iOS versions, which do not support the necessary APIs for these enhancements, have led WhatsApp to concentrate its efforts on devices equipped with more recent operating systems.

Furthermore, WhatsApp’s analysis indicates that a relatively minor segment of its user base depends on older iOS versions, allowing the platform to allocate resources more effectively towards improving the app for the majority of its users.