WhatsApp to rolls out feature to make chat list management simpler

WhatsApp is introducing an innovative and redesigned interface that will enhance the organization of chat lists within the application.

As per details on WABetaInfo, this new interface is expected to be included in an upcoming update, although it is currently accessible to select beta testers using the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.25.8, which can be obtained from the Google Play Store.

The updated interface for chat list management offers a more structured experience compared to the previous version, thereby improving user intuitiveness.

The prominent image at the top of the screen now showcases key filters, including “Favorites,” “Various Conversations,” and a shortcut for creating a new filter.

Beneath this main image, a newly designed button facilitates the creation of custom lists with greater ease. Its aesthetic is consistent with other action buttons within the app, contributing to a more contemporary look.

Moreover, similar buttons have been added next to deleted preset filters, enabling users to restore them with minimal effort.

READ: WhatsApp users react to new animated ‘Typing’ bubble

The overall interface for creating, managing, and deleting lists has been revamped to align with the design of other app sections, such as “Security” and “Mail” settings.

It is important to mention that some users with stable versions may already have the opportunity to experience the redesigned interface.

In any case, the forthcoming update, which includes the enhanced interface, is anticipated to be made available to a broader audience in the coming days.