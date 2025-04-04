Nintendo Switch 2 preorders delayed after Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Nintendo has delayed the preorders for its upcoming Switch 2 gaming console after US President Donald Trump hit several countries with sweeping tariffs.

In a statement on Friday, the Kyoto-based company said that it was delaying preorders in the US to assess the impact of tariffs.

“Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

The company, however, asserted that the gaming console was still on track for a June 5 release.

“Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged,” as per the statement.

Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed last month, with a price tag of $450.

The company also announced several games, including a new game in the Mario Kart franchise called Mario Kart World, and a new Donkey Kong game called Donkey Kong Bananaza.

However, Nintendo has now delayed the preorders in the US after US President Donald Trump announced a 24 percent tariff on imports from Japan.

Reports suggested that the entertainment business could take a heavy blow as makers rely on advanced electronics, chips and physical devices.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced his decision to slap a 10 percent tariff on most goods imported to the United States, as well as higher duties on dozens of countries from rivals to allies.

Its remains unclear whether the tariffs were meant to be permanent or were a tactic to win concessions, with Trump saying they “give us great power to negotiate.”