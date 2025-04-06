WhatsApp brings new chat privacy feature

META-owned WhatsApp is set to roll out a new feature aimed at limiting chat sharing and enhancing user privacy in communication.

Scheduled for release in a future update, this feature will be part of WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.10.14, available on the Google Play Store.

The popular Meta-owned messaging platform’s advanced chat privacy feature will allow users to prevent their phone media from automatically saving to the device’s gallery.

While this functionality was previously available for disappearing chats, WhatsApp is now extending it to users who opt to activate the new advanced chat privacy option in the future.

The feature will introduce a set of privacy protections, including restrictions on exporting entire chat histories. This means WhatsApp will be able to block the export of chat histories involving users who have enabled this privacy setting.

The move aims to safeguard private conversations and prevent unauthorized data transfers, further strengthening user confidentiality on the platform.

Earlier, WhatsApp unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to add temporary music clips to their profile updates.

This innovative addition aims to enhance the user experience by enabling more personalized and engaging status updates.

The new feature, which is being rolled out globally, will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The temporary music clips feature allows users to include audio clips in their WhatsApp profile updates, a functionality similar to the Stories feature on Facebook and Instagram.