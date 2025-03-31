Fans demand Miyazaki to ‘sue’ everyone over Ai-generated Ghibli art trend

The rise of AI-generated images inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli iconic style has quickly become a viral trend on social media.

While many people have embraced the new wave of Ghibli-inspired art, others are not happy about it, believing it disrespects the hard work and artistry of Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary animator behind Studio Ghibli.

Critics argue that AI-generated art, which can quickly mimic Ghibli’s distinct style, diminishes the value of traditional animation and the years of dedication that went into creating it.

Recently, a wave of AI-generated Ghibli-style images flooded social media, thanks to an update in OpenAI’s image generation tool on ChatGPT.

Users were excited to create their own versions of Ghibli-inspired artwork, but the trend also sparked outrage among some fans.

Many expressed their frustration, with one user on X saying, “All this ‘Ghibli trend’ made me nauseous. I hope Miyazaki sues everyone involved. IDC.”

Others raised concerns about the authenticity of art created by AI, claiming that it reduces the effort of artists like Miyazaki to something easily replicated.

One social media user commented, “I don’t like the Ghibli trend. Something about a particular artist’s carefully developed style being turned into a mass-market, on-demand commodity just doesn’t sit right. Is this how it’s going to be from now on? Anything good in the world being taken apart to make slop?”

Another added, “AI is killing the joy of art. This new Ghibli trend really sucks when you consider how Studio Ghibli spent YEARS producing their work with thought, effort, and passion. AI replicas are just bland and soulless.”

The backlash is not confined to just one platform. Users across Instagram, Reddit, and other social media sites have also expressed their disapproval.

According to The Associated Press, this viral trend has raised important ethical questions about AI tools using copyrighted artwork to generate new content.