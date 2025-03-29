The internet can’t stop talking about these Ghibli-style memes

Ghibli-style memes have taken over the internet, and the buzz is real. With OpenAI’s new image generator integrated into GPT-4o, social media users are jumping on the chance to create AI-generated images.

These memes and images have gone viral on platforms like X and Instagram. The trend has captured the internet’s imagination and shows no signs of slowing down.

The creative possibilities are endless – some users have made Ghibli-style versions of Bollywood and Hollywood scenes, while others have reimagined popular memes in this enchanting animation style.

A number of people have even transformed their family photos into beautiful, hand-drawn Ghibli-esque artwork.

In just 24 hours, the AI-generated Ghibli memes have exploded across the web, following OpenAI’s 4o image generation update.

One standout meme even imagines how Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki would react to this viral trend, blending his signature animation style with the humour of today’s memes.

Studio Ghibli, famed for its magical storytelling and stunning films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke, has been a beloved part of animation history for years.

Now, thanks to AI, its enchanting worlds are being reimagined in creative new ways through memes, making it even more relevant to today’s online culture.

Ghibli-style memes are dominating the internet, and it’s clear that this trend has captured everyone’s attention. No surprise there, really, considering how Ghibli’s magic continues to inspire and connect fans across generations.